Sonneman 2884 Counterpoint 42" Wide Integrated LED Suspension Linear Pendant with Optical Acrylic Shades Bright Satin Aluminum Indoor Lighting

Sonneman 2884 Counterpoint 42" Wide Integrated LED Suspension Linear Pendant with Optical Acrylic Shades Flat disc and deep cylindrical forms, of different visual weights in juxtaposition to each other, are counterbalanced on offset slender arms in a rotating system of mass.FeaturesDesigned by Robert Sonneman, who is known for exemplifying the best in modern designConstructed of durable metalsComes with optical acrylic shadesIntegrated LED lightingMounted with adjustable cordCapable of being dimmed UL and ETL rated for damp locationsCovered under 5 year manufacture's warrantyDimensionsHeight: 3"Width: 42"Depth: 4"Cord Length: 72"Wire Length: 72"Small Shade Height: 1-1/2"Large Shade Height: 3"Canopy Height: 1-3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 4Bulbs Included: YesLumens: 1540Wattage: 15 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 50,000 Bright Satin Aluminum