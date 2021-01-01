From nameeks
Nameeks 2881 Gedy Collection Wall Mounted Soap Dispenser Polished Chrome Bathroom Accessory Soap Dispenser Wall Mounted
Nameeks 2881 Gedy Collection Wall Mounted Soap Dispenser Product Features:Covered under Nameeks 1 year limited warrantyManufactured in ItalyConstructed out of stainless steel and glassPremier finishing process – finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useSecure mounting assemblyAll hardware for installation includedSpecifications:Depth: 4-1/3"Diameter: YesHeight: 5-10/11"Installation Type: Wall MountedWidth: 2-3/5" Wall Mounted Polished Chrome