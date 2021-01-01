Trimlite 2870138-8405LH26D4916 32" by 84" Shaker 5 Panel Left Handed Interior Prehung Passage Door with Brushed Chrome Hinges and 4-9/16" Door Jamb All Trimlite doors come as unfinished wood grain or primedFeatures:Door is made with expert craftsmanship with a solid wood core and engineered stiles and rails that are designed to resist shrinking, splitting, or swelling for lasting valueHigh quality primer makes this door ready to be painted any colorBrushed chrome hinges provide clean look for any home4-9/16" jambs are designed to fit 2x4 wallsDesigned with a left handing5 panel design gives this door a wonderful touchPlease note: For 4-9/16" jamb sizes, max cut down size is 3-1/2"Specifications:Height: 85-5/8"Width: 33-1/2"Door Thickness: 1-3/8" Prehung Door Primed