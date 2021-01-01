From varaluz
Varaluz 286W01 Bermuda 10" Hand Forged Recycled Steel Wall Sconce Antique Gold with Rustic Bronze Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Varaluz 286W01 Bermuda 10" Hand Forged Recycled Steel Wall Sconce FeaturesCrafted from recycled hand-forged steelIncludes bronze metal shadeRequires (1) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulbDesigned for use with antique Edison filament bulbsCapable of being dimmed CSA rated for dry locationsCovered under manufacturer's lifetime limited warrantyDimensionsHeight: 10"Width: 8-1/2"Extension: 5-13/32"Product Weight: 7.0 lbsBackplate Height: 6"Backplate Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 110 volts Antique Gold with Rustic Bronze