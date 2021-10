Trimlite 2868138-8405GL 32" by 80" 5-Lite Shaker Interior Slab Passage Door Primed Doors Passage Doors Door Slab Only

Trimlite 2868138-8405GL 32" by 80" 5-Lite Shaker Interior Slab Passage Door Door Features:This door is a slab only, meaning it has not been prepped with hinges or hardware - You will need to install your ownSlab doors require more detail to install - however offer more flexibility for a variety of installationsExpertly crafted with a solid wood core with engineered wood stiles and railsDesigned to resist shrinking, splitting, or swelling to ensure lasting valueThe high quality primer makes this door ready to be painted to suit your home's decorComes with a (1) year limited warrantyNote for custom bore location: Standard for 80" height doors is 44" from the top of door to center of boreDoor Dimensions:Door Height: 80"Door Width: 32"Door Thickness: 1-3/8" Door Slab Only Primed