Trimlite 2868138-1501RAITLH1D4916 32" by 80" 1 Glass Lite Left Handed Ovolo Edge Interior French Door with Black Hinges and 4-9/16" Door Jamb Primed
Trimlite 2868138-1501RAITLH1D4916 32" by 80" 1 Glass Lite Left Handed Ovolo Edge Interior French Door with Black Hinges and 4-9/16" Door Jamb Features:Doors are handcrafted with solid wood core and engineered stiles and rails that are designed to resist shrinking, splitting, or swelling for lasting valueHigh quality primer makes doors ready to be painted any colorRain tempered glass provides a clean look and can work with any architectural styleBlack hinges provide clean look for any homeSpecifications:Door Height: 80"Door Width: 32"Door Thickness: 1-3/8"" Prehung Door Primed