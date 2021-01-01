Hinkley Lighting 2862 1 Light Outdoor Lantern Pendant from the Belden Place Collection Oil Rubbed Bronze Outdoor Lighting Pendants

Hinkley Lighting 2862 1 Light Outdoor Lantern Pendant from the Belden Place Collection Single Light 16" Height Lantern Outdoor Wall Sconce from the Belden Place CollectionFeatures:Clear glass lantern shadeLantern style shades offer a timeless and appealing lookMade of solid aluminumDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaIncludes 10' of wireIncludes (1) 6" and (2) 12" downrodsMaximum Height: 49" The maximum height the product needs to hang using included chains or rodsSuitable for damp locationsLamping Technologies:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoDark Sky: NoDownrod Size(s): 6", 12"Downrod(s) Included: YesEnergy Star: NoHeight: 16.5" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Location Rating: Damp LocationMaterial: AluminumMaximum Height: 49" (including chain / down rods)Number of Bulbs: 1Pendant Type: LanternProduct Weight: 8 lbsShade Material: GlassShade Type: LanternSloped Ceiling Compatible: YesVoltage: 120vWattage: 100Watts Per Bulb: 100Since 1922, Hinkley Lighting has been driven by a passion to blend design and function in creating quality products that enhance your life. Hinkley is continually recommended by interior and exterior designers, and is available to you through premier lighting showrooms across the country. They pride themselves in delivering superior customer service that is second to none. They know that you have goals when it comes to your home's décor, and they care about helping you achieve the final outcome you are looking for in every aspect. Oil Rubbed Bronze