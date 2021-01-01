Sonneman 2859-SC Votives 72" Wide Integrated LED Suspension Linear Pendant with Laser-Etched Crystal Outer and Acrylic Inner Shades Satin White Indoor

Sonneman 2859-SC Votives 72" Wide Integrated LED Suspension Linear Pendant with Laser-Etched Crystal Outer and Acrylic Inner Shades The dramatic repetitive arrangement of the candle-like votives establishes a cadence of light and shadow along a surface bringing a rhythm of calm and warmth. A precisely lensed LED light source beneath each votive casts its cone of illumination.FeaturesWinner of the Good Design Award, 2018Designed by Robert Sonneman, who is known for exemplifying the best in modern designFixture features recessed downlight providing precise points of light beneath beamConstructed of durable metalsComes with laser-etched crystal outer and acrylic inner shadesIntegrated LED lightingMounted with adjustable cordDesigned for commercial or residential useCapable of being dimmed UL and ETL rated for damp locationsCovered under 5 year manufacture's warrantyDimensionsHeight: 4-3/4"Width: 72"Depth: 3-1/4"Cord Length: 72"Wire Length: 72"Shade Height: 4"Shade Diameter: 2"Canopy Height: 1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 18Bulbs Included: YesLumens: 4250Wattage: 44 wattsVoltage: 120 and 277 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 50,000 Satin White