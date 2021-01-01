Sonneman 2855-FD Votives 16 Light 96" Wide Integrated LED Bathroom Vanity Light with Acrylic Shades - ADA Compliant Bright Satin Aluminum Indoor

Sonneman 2855-FD Votives 16 Light 96" Wide Integrated LED Bathroom Vanity Light with Acrylic Shades - ADA Compliant The dramatic repetitive arrangement of the candle-like votives establishes a cadence of light and shadow along a surface bringing a rhythm of calm and warmth. A precisely lensed LED light source beneath each votive casts its cone of illumination.FeaturesWinner of the Good Design Award, 2018Designed by Robert Sonneman, who is known for exemplifying the best in modern designFixture features recessed downlight providing precise points of light beneath beamMust be mounted as shownConstructed of durable metalsComes with acrylic shadesIntegrated LED lightingDesigned for commercial or residential useDimmable via TRIAC/ELV Dimmer (Dimmer not included)UL and ETL rated for damp locationsADA compliantCovered under 5 year manufacture's warrantyDimensionsHeight: 2-1/4"Width: 96"Extension: 4"Depth: 4"Shade Height: 1/4"Shade Diameter: 2-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 16Bulbs Included: YesLumens: 3780Wattage: 40 wattsVoltage: 120 and 277 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 50,000 Vanity Light Bright Satin Aluminum