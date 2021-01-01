Sonneman 2853-LW Votives 8 Light 48" Wide Integrated LED Bathroom Vanity Light with Etched Glass Shades - ADA Compliant Bright Satin Aluminum Indoor

Sonneman 2853-LW Votives 8 Light 48" Wide Integrated LED Bathroom Vanity Light with Etched Glass Shades - ADA Compliant The dramatic repetitive arrangement of the candle-like votives establishes a cadence of light and shadow along a surface bringing a rhythm of calm and warmth. A precisely lensed LED light source beneath each votive casts its cone of illumination.FeaturesWinner of the Good Design Award, 2018Designed by Robert Sonneman, who is known for exemplifying the best in modern designFixture features recessed downlight providing precise points of light beneath beamMust be mounted as shownConstructed of durable metalsComes with etched glass shadesIntegrated LED lightingDimmable via TRIAC/ELV Dimmer (Dimmer not included)UL and ETL rated for damp locationsMeets ADA standardsCovered under 5 year manufacture's warrantyDimensionsHeight: 5"Width: 48"Extension: 4"Depth: 4"Shade Height: 3"Shade Diameter: 3"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 8Bulbs Included: YesLumens: 1890Wattage: 20 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 50,000 Vanity Light Bright Satin Aluminum