From national hardware
National Hardware 284BC-2 2" Full Inset Strap Square Corner Cabinet Door Hinge with 8 lbs. Weight Capacity Each - Single Hinge Zinc Plated Cabinet
National Hardware 284BC-2 2" Full Inset Strap Square Corner Cabinet Door Hinge with 8 lbs. Weight Capacity Each - Single Hinge Features:Includes a single hinge in each orderConstructed of high quality steel for lasting durabilityScrews are not includedOffset screw holes for extra strength and to prevent wood from splittingSpecifications:Width: 2"Hinge Mount: Full InsetNumber of Knuckles: 3Number of Screw Holes: 6 Strap Hinges Zinc Plated