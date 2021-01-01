Axor 28489 Citterio 7" 2.5 GPM 1-Jet Rain Shower Head - Engineered in Germany Limited Lifetime Warranty Brushed Nickel Showers Shower Heads Single

Axor 28489 Citterio 7", 2.5 GPM 1-Jet Rain Shower Head - Engineered in Germany, Limited Lifetime Warranty Covered under Axor's limited lifetime warrantyCoordinates seamlessly with other items from the Axor Citterio CollectionSingle function shower head with a full spray patternQuick Clean: Who really likes cleaning? QuickClean from Axor enables you to rapidly remove limescale deposits on faucets and showers. Flexible silicone naps make sure of this.Height: 2" (measured from bottom of shower head to top)Diameter: 7-1/8" (measured from one end of shower head to other)Flow Rate: 2.5 GPM (gallons-per-minute)Founded in Germany's Black Forest back in 1901, Axor is committed to building a strong sense of tradition. Featuring unsurpassed quality, design and performance, Axor's products offer a lifetime of satisfaction. Through many breakthroughs in comfort and technology, they bring the perfect solution you need to make the most of your water experience. With a sharp eye for innovation, Axor is consistently designing products with exceptional durability, built to not only be highly functional, but also a source of luxury and pleasure. With all of the showers and faucets they offer, new useful functions and details are at the core, making daily use as easy and comfortable as possible so that you may enjoy your Axor products for many years to come.Axor Special Custom Finishes: Many AXOR products are available in a custom polished or brushed finish optionFinishes include gold optic, red gold, black, bronze, nickel, and brassAvg lead time 12-14 weeks with no cancellations or returns allowedPlease contact us to check finish availability and price Single Function Brushed Nickel