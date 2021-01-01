From innovations lighting
Innovations Lighting 284 Fulton Fulton 7" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture with 8" Height Black Antique Brass / Clear Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures
Advertisement
Innovations Lighting 284 Fulton Fulton 7" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture with 8" Height FeaturesThe Fulton 1 Light Semi-Flush Mount is part of the Nouveau collectionConstructed from brass, glass and steelComes with a frosted glass shade(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsRated for damp locationsCovered under a 2 year finish and a lifetime electrical manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 7-5/8"Width: 6-3/4"Product Weight: 2.2 lbsShade Height: 5-1/4"Shade Width: 6-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Semi-Flush Black Antique Brass / Clear