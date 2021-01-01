From innovations lighting
Innovations Lighting 284 Colton Colton 6" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture Black Antique Brass / Clear Halophane Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures
Innovations Lighting 284 Colton Colton 6" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture FeaturesThe Colton 1 Light Semi-Flush Mount is part of the Nouveau collectionConstructed from brass, glass and steelComes with a ribbed glass shade(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsRated for damp locationsCovered under a 2 year finish and a lifetime electrical manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 8-3/8"Width: 5-1/2"Product Weight: 2.2 lbsShade Height: 6"Shade Width: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Semi-Flush Black Antique Brass / Clear Halophane