Innovations Lighting 284-3W Small Cone Small Cone 3 Light 24" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Brushed Satin Nickel / Matte White Cased Indoor Lighting
Innovations Lighting 284-3W Small Cone Small Cone 3 Light 24" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Features Constructed from steel Comes with finish coordinated Small Cone shades (3) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs required Mountable in different orientations Recommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbs Dimmable with compatible dimming bulbs UL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locations Covered under a 2 year finish and limited lifetime electrical manufacturer warranty Dimensions Height: 9" Width: 24-1/4" Extension: 7-3/8" Product Weight: 4.3 lbs Shade Height: 5-3/4" Shade Width: 6-1/4" Shade Depth: 6-1/4" Backplate Height: 4-1/2" Backplate Width: 4-1/2" Backplate Depth: 3/4" Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 300 watts Number of Bulbs: 3 Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 watts Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Shape: A19 Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Brushed Satin Nickel / Matte White Cased