Innovations Lighting 284-2W Bellmont Bellmont 2 Light 14" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Oil Rubbed Bronze / Clear Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures

Innovations Lighting 284-2W Bellmont Bellmont 2 Light 14" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light FeaturesUse of a cheesecloth towel recommended to maintain finishConstructed from steelComes with finish coordinated Bellmont shades(2) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredMountable in different orientationsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 2 year finish and limited lifetime electrical manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 9-1/2"Width: 14"Extension: 7-1/4"Product Weight: 4.3 lbsShade Height: 6-1/4"Shade Width: 6"Shade Depth: 6"Backplate Height: 4-1/2"Backplate Width: 4-1/2"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 200 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Oil Rubbed Bronze / Clear