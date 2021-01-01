From innovations lighting
Innovations Lighting 284-2W-6 Beacon Beacon 2 Light 14" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Multiple Shade Options Black Polished Nickel / Clear Indoor
Advertisement
Innovations Lighting 284-2W-6 Beacon Beacon 2 Light 14" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Multiple Shade Options FeaturesConstructed from brassComes with a choice of clear or white shades(2) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbs requiredCan be mounted with lights directed upwards or downwardsCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 11"Width: 14"Extension: 7"Product Weight: 4.3 lbsShade Height: 5-3/4"Shade Diameter: 6"Backplate Diameter: 4-1/2"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 200 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Black Polished Nickel / Clear