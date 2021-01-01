From innovations lighting
Innovations Lighting 284-1W Canton Canton Single Light 11" Tall Bathroom Sconce Oil Rubbed Bronze / Seedy Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bathroom
Advertisement
Innovations Lighting 284-1W Canton Canton Single Light 11" Tall Bathroom Sconce FeaturesUse of a cheesecloth towel recommended to maintain finishConstructed from steelComes with finish coordinated Canton shades(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredMountable in different orientationsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 2 year finish and limited lifetime electrical manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 10-1/2"Width: 14"Extension: 7-1/4"Product Weight: 2.75 lbsShade Height: 7-1/4"Shade Width: 6"Shade Depth: 6"Backplate Height: 4-1/2"Backplate Width: 4-1/2"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Bathroom Sconce Oil Rubbed Bronze / Seedy