From innovations
Innovations 284-1S-OB-G41-LED Large Cone 1 Light Mini Pendant Part of The Nouveau Collection, Oil Rubbed Bronze
Advertisement
Large Cone 1 Light Mini Pendant part of the Nouveau Collection Includes 1-6 and 2-12 inch Stems. Additional Stems sold separately. Solid Brass 90 Degree Hang Straight Swivel for Sloped Ceilings Included Rated for 100 Watt Maximum ; UL/CUL Damp Rated ; In order to maintain the finish we recommend simply using water and a cheesecloth towel ; Compatible with Incandescent, LED, Fluoresent and Halogen bulbs, Weight: 3.85 Pounds, Manufacturer: Innovations