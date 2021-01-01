From innovations
Innovations 284-1C-SN-G194 Bellmont 1 Light Semi-Flush Mount Part of The Nouveau Collection, Brushed Satin Nickel
Bellmont 1 Light Semi-Flush Mount part of the Nouveau Collection Rated for 100 Watt Maximum ; UL/CUL Damp Rated ; In order to maintain the finish we recommend simply using water and a cheesecloth towel ; Compatible with Incandescent, LED, Fluorescent and Halogen bulbs Package Dimensions : 12" L x 12. 0" W x 12" H Country of Origin: CHINA, Weight: 0.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Innovations