From uttermost
Uttermost 28371-1 Relic 26" Tall Accent Table Lamp Antiqued Gold / Black Lamps Table Lamps
Advertisement
Uttermost 28371-1 Relic 26" Tall Accent Table Lamp Inspired by tribal and bohemian styles, this table lamp features a heavily antiqued finish with hand carved texture, beautiful accents and a marble footFeaturesConstructed from fabric, iron, marble and resinComes with a fabric shade(1) 150 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb required3 Way switchRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 26"Width: 19"Depth: 10"Product Weight: 7.9 lbsCord Length: 6"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 150 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Voltage: 110 voltsBulb Included: No Antiqued Gold / Black