Eurofase 28284-024 Rail Patented Design Outdoor LED Wall Lantern Lighting, Wet Rated, 2-Light 12 Total Watts, 5"H x 5"W, Graphite Grey

RAIL OUTDOOR WALL LIGHT DIMENSIONS: 4.75" High x 4.75" Wide x 6" Deep, Weight: 2.8lbs, Backplate: 3.38" W x 3.38" Long LIGHTING: 2-6 Watt Integrated LED Base, LED Bulbs (3000K, 80CRI, 490 Lumens) 12 Total Watts, Bulb(s) Included INSTALLATION: Hardware to Mount Fixture to an Existing Junction Box Included (Junction Box Not Included) ETL Approved for WET Locations DETAILS: Constructed of High Corrosion Resistant Dia Cast Aluminum with Powder Coated Graphite Grey Finish and Frosted Glass Shade, Weight: 3.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Eurofase