Kohler 28249-EMQ Silestone Bathroom Sinks, ET Marquina

Designed for use with compatible 30-in (762 mm) KOHLER vanities (sold separately) Available in many classic and warm neutral tones to work seamlessly in any decor Pairs beautifully with select KOHLER and Artist Editions sinks for a complete solution ½" (12.7 mm) countertop overhang per side Flat, square edges give a crisp, finished look Optional side and backsplashes available (sold separately) This product is covered under the Silestone 25-Year Limited Warranty, Manufacturer: KOHLER