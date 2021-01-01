From corbett lighting
Corbett Lighting 281-41 Utopia Single Light 6" Wide LED Mini Pendant Satin Black Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Corbett Lighting 281-41 Utopia Single Light 6" Wide LED Mini Pendant These fixtures have a twist of their own with the unexpected use of acacia wood shades. The depth and texture allows these fixtures to become classic in their own right. The polished brass accents give a bold monochromatic statement.FeaturesConstructed from hand-crafted iron and aluminumComes with a satin white aluminum shadeSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers 72" of adjustable chain includedUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 12-1/2"Minimum Height: 14-3/8"Maximum Hanging Height: 62-1/2"Width: 6"Depth: 6"Chain Length: 72"Wire Length: 144"Shade Height: 6-5/8"Shade Width: 6"Shade Depth: 6"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 840Color Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 12 watts Satin Black