Newport Brass 280L Ithaca Multi-Function Hand Shower Package with Slide Bar Hose and Wall Supply Included Oil Rubbed Bronze Showers Hand Showers
Newport Brass 280L Ithaca Multi-Function Hand Shower Package with Slide Bar, Hose and Wall Supply Included Product Features: Covered under Limited Warranty Premier finishing process – finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday use The Ithaca Collection is beautifully crafted with care and attention to detail Hand Shower Package Includes: hand shower, slide bar, hose and wall supply Designed to easily install with standard 1/2" wall supply elbows or shower arm diverters All hardware required for installation is included Hand Shower Specifications: Multiple spray functions – spray, ring and massage Flow Rate: 1.8 GPM Hand Shower Height: 8" Angle of holding bracket is adjustable Hose Specifications: Hose Length: 59" 1/2" female connections on both ends Slide Bar Specifications:Length: 35-1/2"Depth (measured from wall): 2-7/8"Includes sliding parking bracket for hand shower Multi Function Oil Rubbed Bronze