Eurofase Lighting 28054 Muller 2 Light 19" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Outdoor Wall Sconces

Eurofase Lighting 28054 Muller 2 Light 19" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce
Eurofase Lighting 28054 Muller 2 Light 19" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce Features2 x 60W/T10 E26/120V (dimmable)Constructed of bronzeIncludes a clear glass shade(2) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) Incandescent bulbs included DimmableIntended for outdoor useCUL and CSA rated for wet locationsADA compliantCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 19"Width: 6-1/2"Extension: 3-3/4"Product Weight: 5.28 lbsElectrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: T10Bulb Type: IncandescentBulbs Included: Yes Outdoor Wall Sconces Bronze