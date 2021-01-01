Elegant Lighting 2801D20C Maria Theresa 6-Light Single-Tier Crystal Chandelier Finished in Chrome with Clear Crystals Royal Cut Clear Crystal Indoor

Elegant Lighting 2801D20C Maria Theresa 6-Light, Single-Tier Crystal Chandelier, Finished in Chrome with Clear Crystals Elegant Lighting 2801D20C Maria Theresa 6-Light, Single-Tier Crystal Chandelier, Finished in Chrome with Clear CrystalsElegant Lighting 2801D20C Features:Base Finish: Chrome with Clear CrystalChoose from Royal Cut or Swarovski Elements Crystal Types:Royal Cut- a combination of high quality, lead-free, machine cut and polished crystals, and full-lead machine-cut crystals, whose appearance rivals that of a more expensive chandelier crystalSwarovski Elements- An exercise in technical perfection, Swarovski Elements crystal meets all standards of perfection. It is original, flawless and brilliant, possessing lead oxide in excess of 33%. Made in Austria, each facet is perfectly cut and polished by machine to maintain optical purity and consistencyUses (6) 60-Watt Candelabra Base Bulbs (not included)Hanging weight 20 lbsIncludes 54 inches of chain/wire for installationSingle tier chandelierProduct Dimensions: 25"H x 20"WFrom the Elegant Lighting Maria Theresa CollectionElegant Lighting, headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, is a premium designer of crystal lighting. Since its inception in the year 2000, Elegant Lighting has made innovative strides in crystal lighting design, that resulted in them becoming the fastest-growing crystal lighting company in the industry. Elegant Lighting actively ensures, throughout every step of production, that the lighting you purchase is a beautiful piece of art, and that it graces your home or business with its sheer perfection. Royal Cut Clear Crystal