Access Lighting 28012-3R/RED Champagne 1 Light LED Pendant - 5" Wide with Red Glass Shade Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

Access Lighting 28012-3R/RED Champagne 1 Light LED Pendant - 5" Wide with Red Glass Shade Features:Made of durable metalDesigned to cast light in a downward directionRequires (1) 11 watt Medium (E26) base LED bulb - IncludedUL Rated for use in dry locationsIncludes sloped ceiling adapterLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Dimensions:Height: 9" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 5" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Diameter: 5"Shade Height: 9"Canopy Width: 5.25"Canopy Height: 1.25"Cord Length: 120"Maximum Height: 55" (including chain / down rods)Minimum Height: 17"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: YesBulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000kLumens: 800Number of Bulbs: 1Voltage: 120vWattage: 11Watts Per Bulb: 11Bulb Shape: A19 Oil Rubbed Bronze