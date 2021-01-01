From elegant lighting
2800G52G/RC Maria Theresa 52" Gold 41 Light Chandelier With Clear Royal Cut Crystal Trim
Part of Maria Theresa Collection from Elegant LightingGold finishGlass-coated steel armsGold finished steel hardwareSteel and glass fixtureShade included: noNumber of lights: 41Bulb type: e12Bulb included: noDimmable: yesBulb wattage: 40wMaximum bulb wattage: 1640wVoltage: 110v-125vRoyal cut crystal trimNumber of tiers: 3.A heavenly high point to your home, Maria Theresa collection pendant lamps are ablaze with hundreds of resplendent crystals. Copious strands of sparkling clear or golden-teak crystals dangle from elaborate tiers of glass-coated steel arms in your choice of a chrome, gold, golden-teak, white, or black finish. An imperial favorite for the stairwell, dining room, or living room.