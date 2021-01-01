From corbett lighting
Corbett Lighting 280-11 Utopia Single Light 12" Tall LED Wall Sconce Satin Black Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Corbett Lighting 280-11 Utopia Single Light 12" Tall LED Wall Sconce These fixtures have a twist of their own with the unexpected use of acacia wood shades. The depth and texture allows these fixtures to become classic in their own right. The polished brass accents give a bold monochromatic statement.FeaturesConstructed from hand-crafted iron and acacia woodComes with acacia wood shadesIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers UL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 11-3/4"Width: 6"Extension: 8"Shade Height: 6-5/8"Shade Width: 6"Shade Depth: 6"Backplate Height: 5-1/2"Backplate Width: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 840Color Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 12 watts Satin Black