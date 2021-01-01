28 X 40 In. Polyester Bloodhound Dog American Flag Flag Canvas House Size 2-Sided Heavyweight

Bloodhound Dog American Flag Flag Canvas House Size. Flag Canvas House Size featuring breed specific Bloodhound artwork. Heavy Duty Polyester House Size Decorative Sleeve Pole Flag. Each flag measures approximately 28 x 40 inches. This flag is sewn and made one at a time and may vary slightly in size. This is a sleeve pole flag that will fit a standard decorative flag pole. The flag pole and bracket are not included and should be purchased seperately. The flag is printed on both sides of the fabric with one side mirroring the other side. Each flag is printed in full color and they dyes are heat set for durability.