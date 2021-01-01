From rochas

28 Port Smart Managed Layer 2+ Gigabit Ethernet Switch with 4 Gigabit RJ45SFP COMBO Ports DGS121028

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. 24 x 10/100/1000 ports 4 x Gigabit RJ45/SFP COMBO ports L2+ Static Routing Advanced L2 switching features include 802 1Q VLAN QoS Bandwidth Limiting Link Aggregation Port Mirroring Spanning Tree and IGMP Snooping Advanced security features include Access Control List (ACL) 802 1X / RADIUS ARP Spoofing Prevention and Safeguard Engine Multilingual Web UI compact CLI SNMPv1/v2c/v3 and a variety of management features LIFETIME - includes next business day advanced replacement

