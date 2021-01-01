From peter kwasny inc

28 Pc Accessory Kit for Canon EOS Rebel T7, T6, T5, T3, 1300D, 1200D, 1100D DSLRs with 0.43x Wide Angle Lens, 2.2X Telephoto Lens, 32GB Sandisk SD.

$105.61
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Camera's Professional Accessory Bundle provides everything needed to enhance your shots to bring your photography to the next level. Included Accessories are compatible with Lens Threads on Canon models including: EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6, EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6, EF-S 55-250mm f/4-5.6, EF 50mm f/1.4, EF 75-300mm f/4-5.5. Everything backed by a 1 Year Warranty. The bundle features: Commander 3 Piece Filter Kit & 4 Piece Macro Kit protects lens from dust, moisture, drops, scratches & provides essential photo enhancements: UV Filter- absorbs ultraviolets & reduces bluish cast, Circular Polarizer Filter- reduces reflections/glare, haze effect from sunlight, increases saturation, FLD Filter- reduces green tinge when shooting under fluorescent lighting. Macro Kit includes +1, +2, +4, +10 Macro Close-up Lens- take high detail shots at enchanced zoom levels. Commander 2.2x Telephoto Lens offers a 2.2x magnification for narrower field of view. Commander 0.43x HD Wide Angle

