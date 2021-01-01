28.28 Multi-Light Pendant Light by Bocci - Color: White - Finish: Glossy - (BOC-28.28-SQ-XEN-WP-18-48)

The Bocci 28.28 Multi-Light Pendant Light is an exploration of fabrication process which is part of creative director, Omer Arbel's, quest for specificity in manufacturing. The 28 glass shades are made with clear glass exterior spheres and milk white interior glass cavities and are suspended from braided metal coaxial cables at varying lengths. Equipped with Headphone jack hardware, allowing the canopy to be mounted on its own, and then the preset length pendants can be individually plugged in. In 2005, Bocci began with just one product: the 14 pendant light, which quickly became a modern design success. Today, Bocci offers a collection of contemporary lighting, often in the form of single and multi-light pendants and chandeliers. With headquarters in Vancouver and Berlin, Bocci is structured as a cooperative group of designers, artisans, technicians and more who work together to develop more extraordinary objects. Shape: Cluster. Color: White. Finish: Milk White