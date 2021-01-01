From ge

GE 28 Inch 28" Top Freezer Refrigerator GTE18GTNRCC

Description

28" Top Freezer Refrigerator with 17.5 Cu. Ft. Capacity, Reversible Hinges, Gallon Door Shelves, Adjustable Glass Shelves, Never Clean Condenser, Sabbath Mode, Star-K Certified, and EnergyStar Qualified: Bisque. Features a total of 17.5 Cu. Ft. capacity with 13.49 Cu. Ft. capacity fresh food compartment, and 4.03 Cu. Ft. capacity freezer. The door hinge is reversible for left or right-hand swing. Easy to access door shelves with gallon storage. Glass shelves can be re-positioned to accommodate food of all shapes and sizes. Never clean condenser means no more manual defrost. ENERGY STAR® Qualified. MADE IN AMERICA: 70 to 90% U.S. Content. California Prop 65. Star-K Certified. Sabbath Mode. Exterior Style: Free-Standing. Leveling System: 2 Point Front Adjustable. Temperature Management: FeaturesAir Tower. Control Type: Upfront Temperature Controls. Total Capacity: 17.5. Freezer Capacity: 4.03. Fresh Food Capacity: 13.49. Door Stops: Yes. Door Swing: Reversible Hinges. Coil-Free Back: Yes. Color Appearance: Black. Exterior Design: Textured Rounded Doors. Handle: Smooth Color-Matched. Textured Steel Case: Color Matched. Volts: 120v. Frequency: 60Hz. Amperage: 15A. Parts Warranty: Limited 1-year entire appliance. Labor Warranty: Limited 1-year entire appliance. MADE IN AMERICA: 70 to 90% U.S. Content. California Prop 65: Yes. EnergyStar: ENERGY STAR® Qualified. Star-K Certified: Yes. Sabbath Mode: Yes. Approximate Shipping Weight: 184 Lbs. Net Weight: 165 Lbs. Overall Height: 67 3/8". Width w/Door Open 90 Degrees Less Handle: 28 1/2". Back Air Clearances: 2". Case Depth Without Door: 26 3/4". Overall Depth: 32 5/8". Depth with Door Open 90°: 57". Width w/Door Open 90 Degrees Incl. Handle: 30 5/8". Side Air Clearancee: 3/4". Depth Without Handle: 30 1/2". Overall Width: 28". Top Air Clearances: 1". Height to Top of Case: 66 7/8". Interior Lighting: LED. Fresh Food Door Shelves: 3 Fixed (2 with Gal. Storage). Fresh Food Cabinet Shelves: 3 Total. 2 Glass. 2 Full-Width. 2 Adjustable. 1 Glass Drawer Cover. Fresh Food Cabinet Drawers: 2 Clear. 1 Half-Width Deli Drawer. Fresh Food Door Features: Gallon Storage. Dairy Compartment. Performance Features: Easily Removable Door Gaskets. Never Clean Condenser. Defrost Type: Frost Free. Freezer Features: 1 Adjustable Shelf. Spillproof Freezer Floor. Freezer Door Shelves: 2 Fixed. Freezer Cabinet Shelves: 1 Adjustable Wire.

