GE 28 Inch 28" Top Freezer Refrigerator GTE18GTNRCC

28" Top Freezer Refrigerator with 17.5 Cu. Ft. Capacity, Reversible Hinges, Gallon Door Shelves, Adjustable Glass Shelves, Never Clean Condenser, Sabbath Mode, Star-K Certified, and EnergyStar Qualified: Bisque. Features a total of 17.5 Cu. Ft. capacity with 13.49 Cu. Ft. capacity fresh food compartment, and 4.03 Cu. Ft. capacity freezer. The door hinge is reversible for left or right-hand swing. Easy to access door shelves with gallon storage. Glass shelves can be re-positioned to accommodate food of all shapes and sizes. Never clean condenser means no more manual defrost. ENERGY STAR® Qualified. MADE IN AMERICA: 70 to 90% U.S. Content. California Prop 65. Star-K Certified. Sabbath Mode. Exterior Style: Free-Standing. Leveling System: 2 Point Front Adjustable. Temperature Management: FeaturesAir Tower. Control Type: Upfront Temperature Controls. Total Capacity: 17.5. Freezer Capacity: 4.03. Fresh Food Capacity: 13.49. Door Stops: Yes. Door Swing: Reversible Hinges. Coil-Free Back: Yes. Color Appearance: Black. Exterior Design: Textured Rounded Doors. Handle: Smooth Color-Matched. Textured Steel Case: Color Matched. Volts: 120v. Frequency: 60Hz. Amperage: 15A. Parts Warranty: Limited 1-year entire appliance. Labor Warranty: Limited 1-year entire appliance. MADE IN AMERICA: 70 to 90% U.S. Content. California Prop 65: Yes. EnergyStar: ENERGY STAR® Qualified. Star-K Certified: Yes. Sabbath Mode: Yes. Approximate Shipping Weight: 184 Lbs. Net Weight: 165 Lbs. Overall Height: 67 3/8". Width w/Door Open 90 Degrees Less Handle: 28 1/2". Back Air Clearances: 2". Case Depth Without Door: 26 3/4". Overall Depth: 32 5/8". Depth with Door Open 90°: 57". Width w/Door Open 90 Degrees Incl. Handle: 30 5/8". Side Air Clearancee: 3/4". Depth Without Handle: 30 1/2". Overall Width: 28". Top Air Clearances: 1". Height to Top of Case: 66 7/8". Interior Lighting: LED. Fresh Food Door Shelves: 3 Fixed (2 with Gal. Storage). Fresh Food Cabinet Shelves: 3 Total. 2 Glass. 2 Full-Width. 2 Adjustable. 1 Glass Drawer Cover. Fresh Food Cabinet Drawers: 2 Clear. 1 Half-Width Deli Drawer. Fresh Food Door Features: Gallon Storage. Dairy Compartment. Performance Features: Easily Removable Door Gaskets. Never Clean Condenser. Defrost Type: Frost Free. Freezer Features: 1 Adjustable Shelf. Spillproof Freezer Floor. Freezer Door Shelves: 2 Fixed. Freezer Cabinet Shelves: 1 Adjustable Wire.