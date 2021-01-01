Beauty on details with added security and acoustic insulation due to the 1-3/4 inches thick solid wood door. This is the reason why the 2 panel pattern keep the classic door lines, adding to it a small but very important detail, the middle rail clean design. Their differentials contribute to the ambient decoration. Used in internal rooms, combines with creative and cheerful spaces. Industrial standard process ensures quality and robustness.?It comes with 3 coats of white primer, so you can add the finishing of your choice and it will look great, this will add a bit of protection to the wood to resist for the years to come. This door is meant for internal use and has trimming allowance of 1/4-in on each side and 1-in on the top and bottom, please note that trimming will damage any finish or the primer, and any edge that was trimmed must be sealed or painted to prevent moisture from entering the wood. EightDoors 28-in x 80-in White Primed 2-Panel Square | 70288014802845