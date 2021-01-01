JELD-WEN 28 in. x 80 in. Cambridge Primed Left-Hand Smooth Solid Core Molded Composite MDF Single Prehung Interior Door

With its simple, straight lines, the 2-Panel Molded Interior door from JELD-WEN, is a natural fit with almost any interior architecture, contemporary or traditional. This door has an ovolo sticking profile and a smooth surface. Solid core construction reduces sound transmission by up to 50% (compared to a hollow flush door). It also helps prevent the dents and dings of daily life. One way JELD-WEN supports sustainable construction is by using recycled materials in the production of our Molded Interior doors. In fact, these molded door skins are made using 80% recycled content. Color: Primed.