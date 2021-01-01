From feather river doors
Feather River Doors 28 in. x 80 in. 1 Lite Unfinished Pine Bamboo Casting Woodgrain Interior Door Slab, Pine- Ready to Stain or Paint
The Bamboo Casting Glass design is part of the Texture Collection. This full lite safety tempered glass which features a vertical bamboo design that is casted into the glass. This design will add unique charm to any opening along with adding some obscurity along with letting in some light into the door opening. This is a slab only door that is not hinge or bore preppped. Color: Pine- Ready to Stain or Paint.