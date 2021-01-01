Classy Art 28 in. x 34 in. "In View Of Il" By Augustine Framed Print Wall Art, Framed In Midnight Aura

The perfect addition to your space is this portrait of a beautiful woman. Pairs well with sister piece "In View Of I". This beautifully designed piece is elegantly framed using a 3 in. profile made of a scratch resistant MDF in a color we call "Midnight Aura". It is framed under real glass and it is ready to hang with all the hardware pre-attached. We bring this piece to your home or office with over 3 years of decorative framing and art experience behind us; sourced from around the globe and proudly Made in America. Color: Framed In Midnight Aura.