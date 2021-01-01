From classy art
Classy Art 28 in. x 34 in. "Evening Wisdom" By Assaf Frank Framed Print Wall Art, Framed In Tranquil Ash
Landscapes mesmerize us with vast, unspoiled wilderness and natural beauty. Escape the moment and dream of this peaceful, tranquil, and idyllic place. This beautifully designed piece is elegantly framed using a 3 in. profile made of a scratch resistant MDF coated in a color we call "Tranquil Ash". It is framed under real glass and it is ready to hang with all the hardware pre-attached. Color: Framed In Tranquil Ash.