GENERAL MARCHANT INC 28 in. x 10 in. H Round Exterior Faux Stone Propane Black Fire Pit

Offer your backyard or patio space a lovely focal point of conversation. The Round fire pit is perfect for outdoor gatherings with its easy seating arrangement. Made with lightweight concrete, this piece offers an incredible upgrade in a style that allows you and your guests to enjoy the outdoors to its fullest. Whether you want to relax around the warm glow of a fire or spend some quality time with family, the fire pit will help make every evening a memorable one. Color: Black.