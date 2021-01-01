Lighting elevates any home, creating and enhancing the ambiance of any living space. This table lamp is no exception. The beautiful fleur de lis shaped polystone body with a whitewashed finish complements traditional interiors. The bell shaped shade made from white linen gorgeously diffuses the light coming from a single bulb. Place on an accent table to illuminate an eclectic or country cottage style home. Uses standard E26 Edison bulb. This table lamp comes with a 63\" cord. Suitable for indoor use only. This white table lamp comes with a bell-shaped lampshade. This tall table lamp has a on/off switch beneath the bulb socket. This item comes shipped in one carton. Grayson Lane 28-in White Table Lamp with Fabric Shade | 47631