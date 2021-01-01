The George Foreman 5-Serving Removable Plate Electric Indoor Grill and Panini Press speeds up preheating, cooking, and cleanup, so you can spend less time on the hustle and bustle and more time around the dinner table with your family. The removable grill plates are nonstick and dishwasher-safe, so you can pop them in with the rest of the dishes and cleanup is done for you! Sound good? From 1/4lb. uncooked 80/20 ground chuck George Foreman 12.28-in L x 5.98-in W Non-Stick Residential in Red | GRP0004R