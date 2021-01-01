Fangio Lighting 28 in. Eggshell with Terracotta Ceramic Table Lamp

Fangio Lighting's #8763EC 28 in. Ceramic Table Lamp will become an instant favorite with its smooth Eggshell Crackle finish. Whether you are looking to infuse a splash of color into your room palette or desire a lamp that speaks for itself you are sure to be pleased with this light. Fangio Lighting loves to add a touch of subtle flare where it can and this lamp is no exception with its hint of terracotta base accenting. The detailed winged urn shape and unique crackle finish design, inspired by timeless Venetian sophistication, will easily compliment your decor. With this lamp you don't have to sacrifice style for function as it comes complete with a designer Heavy Textured Natural Linen shade and an easy to use 3-Way switch. No matter if you lean towards decorating with a more Neo-Romantic, Transitional or European feel, this wistful colored item will showcase your exceptional tastes. Show your American Pride. This lamp is UL approved that strives to add beauty to the world 1 lamp at a time. This light takes one 100-Watt bulb (not included).