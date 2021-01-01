From titebond
Titebond 28-fl oz PROvantage Heavy Duty Adhesive | 5252
Advertisement
This product is a premium-grade formula designed for more demanding construction and repair projects. It is ideal for bonding most common materials including wood, metal, brick, marble, ceramic tile, concrete, drywall and wet, frozen and treated lumber. Pro heavy duty adhesive meets today’s most stringent state and federal voe regulatory requirements. It fills gaps between materials, reduces the amount of nailing and can be extruded down to 0Ð?. Titebond 28-fl oz PROvantage Heavy Duty Adhesive | 5252