28 Bottle Single Zone Freestanding Wine Refrigerator

The wine cellar that fits in your kitchenThis product is the next best thing to having a real wine cellar in your own home. Protect and preserve the flavor and aroma the vintners intended for your collection by keeping harmful UV rays out and maintaining an optimal environment for your wines to age with grace. The advanced compressor cooling system delivers the optimal environment for those special vintages, preserving their unique flavor and delicacy.Temperature stability: Schmecke wine coolers’ compressor technology ensures the temperature is not affected by outside heat sources and reaches temperatures low enough to house sparkling white wines!Preserve wine’s fullest flavor & aroma: Set the temperature and let the wine cooler do the rest. With a built-in fan that maintains a consistent temperature throughout, this cooler ensures an optimal environment for long-term wine storage.UV-resistant thermopane glass: A double-paned glass door not only keeps the interior insulated but also protects your collection from harmful UV light that can damage the tannins and overall flavor of your wine.Removable racks: Rearrange the shelves to accommodate varying bottle sizes. From pinot noir to champagne, you can be sure your collection ages comfortably.Soft interior lighting: Turn on the energy-efficient LED light to gently illuminate your collection. Say goodbye to harsh fluorescent bulbs that fade labels and affect flavor.Easy-to-use touch controls: Adjust the temperature and turn on the light by tapping the digital display, then easily lock in settings with the lock button. The bright LCD display lets you view the temperature, even in the dark.Reinforced airtight seal: Keep cold air in and excess humidity out. The reinforced rubber gasket guarantees an airtight seal every time, so conditions inside your wine cooler remain ideal.