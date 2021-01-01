28 3/8"OD x 3 3/4"ID x 1 5/8"P Benson Classic Ceiling Medallion (Fits Canopies up to 6 1/2")

Enrich and upgrade your ordinary ceiling with a lightweight hand-painted beautiful medallion. One advantageous aspect of installing our medallions is it can be very inexpensive for the value and positive changes it can bring to a space. Hand-painted medallions add dimension and texture, character, and vintage charm with limitless designs to match every décor style. And we offer the largest collection of designs to give you that distinct look you desire and provide a lasting transformation. Finish: Jet Black