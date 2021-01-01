From delta
Delta 27C2974-TI Double Handle 1.5GPM Ceramic Disc Below Deckmount Kitchen Faucet with Temperature Indicated Blade Handles and Smooth End Gooseneck
Advertisement
Delta 27C2974-TI Double Handle 1.5GPM Ceramic Disc Below Deckmount Kitchen Faucet with Temperature Indicated Blade Handles and Smooth End Gooseneck Spout from the Commercial Series Double Handle Ceramic Disc Below Deckmount Kitchen Faucet with Temperature Indicated Blade Handles and Smooth End Gooseneck Spout from the Commercial SeriesHeavy duty cast brassFlow Rate: 1.5 gallons-per-minutePolished chrome platedColor indexed metal handles Double Handle Chrome