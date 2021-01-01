27910 Cordless Telephone Battery Compatible with AT & T 89-1323-00-0 Motorola SD-7501 RadioShack 23-959 23-894 Ni-MH 3.6V, Pack of 2

Best Quality Guranteed. AAA*3 Nickel Metal Hydride, 600mAh, 3.6V DC Over-voltage, over-current, over-charge, and short-circuit protection & Best wire Length for the space Compatible with Vtech 89-1323-00-00 Model 27910 ia5845 i6727 i6765 i6768 i6777 i6785 i6786 i6789 mi6896 mi6897 mi6807 mi6870 mi6889 AT & T SynJ SB67108 SB67118 TL70008 TL71108 TL71208 TL71308 TL72108 TL72208 TL72308 TL72408 TL74108 TL74208 TL74308 TL74308 TL74358 TL70008 TL77008 TL78108 TL78208 TL78308 TL78408 e2912b Motorola SD-7501 MD400 RadioShack 23-959 Handset Telephone battery Come with 2 Ryme B13 Cordless phone battery packs. Choose one better than buying new phones Buy with confidence. Battery are printed with manufacturing date (not expiration date), For 24-month after the date of purchase, we Direct take care of all quality-related issues. Do please kindly check the compatible lists to make sure the right size & right connector