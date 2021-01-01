Kohler Lighting 27860-SC02 Parohn 15" Wide 2 Light Fabric Shade Wall Sconce Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Kohler Lighting 27860-SC02 Parohn 15" Wide 2 Light Fabric Shade Wall Sconce The Parohn collection reflects a high style modern look, inspired by the classic designs of the 1930s and 40s which reinterpreted the aesthetic of the Bauhaus in luxurious materials. Manufactured with quality materials and complimented with a meticulous finishing process, Parohn is at home in both modern and tradional interiors. Place this one-light sconce in your master bathroom, guest bathroom, in your hallway, or at bedside. Features Candelabra base (E12) socket, works best with clear or frosted candelabra type B bulbs (sold separately) Dramatic tapered fabric shade with metal trim and decorative sphere motif create a beautiful accent for interior spaces Modernist references are reinterpreted to create a timeless design that works in a range of interior styles and settings This collection is at home in modern and traditional interiors A great piece for almost any space — master bathroom, guest bathroom, hallway, or bedside Installation hardware included Manufactured with quality materials and complemented with a meticulous finishing process Durable finishes engineered to last and designed to match KOHLER faucet finishes Dimmable KOHLER® Indoor Lighting Fixtures Limited Warranty Suitable for damp locations Dimensions Height: 16-3/4" Width: 15-1/8" Depth: 7-1/8" Backplate Diameter: 5-1/2" Shade Width: 5-1/8" Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 2 Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Bulb Included: No Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 W Recommended Bulb Shape: B Dimmable: Yes Polished Nickel